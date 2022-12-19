How attention optimisation delivered for Toyota | WARC | The Feed
How attention optimisation delivered for Toyota
An attention-optimised campaign for Toyota’s hybrid electric cars delivered a 77% boost in click-to-conversion rates.
Background
Toyota wanted to drive consumer action with a campaign for its hybrid electric car models, but was faced with the challenge that the majority of viewable display ads are not seen by online users. A cross-disciplinary team* built an attention-optimisation algorithm that powered a performance display campaign.
How it worked
- A performance algorithm that took into account the likelihood of attention was used in a summer campaign.
- An A/B test was conducted across a control group, which was served a viewable impression without the attention-optimisation algorithm, while a test group was served the same impression with the algorithm.
- The outcome was a 77% lift in the click-to-conversion rate and a 23% increase in conversions.
Why it matters
Viewability remains a standard performance metric in the digital advertising industry, but simply being viewable is no guarantee of an ad actually being seen. At a time when media budgets are under severe pressure, it becomes increasingly important that ad spend is as both efficient and effective as possible – and that means understanding where ads get attention and not just viewability.
Key quote
“We are very impressed by the results achieved with the algorithm,” said Jan Casserlöv, marketing & CEX manager at Toyota. “Based on this, it is an easy decision to continue using it.”
*The&Partnership, Xaxis, Acceleration (WPP’s media modernisation experts) and eye-tracking company Tobii
Sourced from Toyota
[Image: Toyota]
