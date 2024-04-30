How Athletic Brewing tapped the power of marketing mix models | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
How Athletic Brewing tapped the power of marketing mix models
30 April 2024
Measuring ROI MMM & attribution United States

Athletic Brewing, the non-alcoholic craft beer manufacturer, has tapped into marketing mix models to help find the right balance of growth and profitability.

Why a marketing mix model matters

Rigorously examining budget allocation can help brands better understand how to boost return on investment (ROI) and reduce non-essential spending. Marketing mix models are one way of achieving this objective at a granular level.

  • As a seven-year-old company in what has become a fast-growing category, Athletic Brewing faced the challenge of driving growth in a profitable way.
  • It partnered with Keen Decision System, an omnichannel marketing mix model provider that also...

