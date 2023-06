Influencers, Creators, KOLs Social commerce Asia (general region)

By seamlessly blending social experiences and e-commerce transactions on a single platform, social commerce is the new mall that provides the first experience of products and uses influencers as extensions of salespeople.

It's also an opportunity for brands that listen to their audiences.

Why it matters

Brands can offer a sense of community and experiences aligned with brand values through social commerce, which complements the physical shop and keeps consumers engaged in the path to purchase for longer.

Takeaways