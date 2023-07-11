How are you measuring brand trust? | WARC | The Feed
How are you measuring brand trust?
When measured the right way, brand trust has the potential to be an insightful and highly predictive customer experience metric to drive long-term growth.
But brand trust can be thought of in different ways – capability (is a brand delivering on its promise?) or character (is it ethical in how it operates?) – which means that the value of generic studies is open to doubt.
The problem with a standard trust approach
- Australia’s Fifth Dimension Research and Consulting found that if a respondent thought the brand trust question was asking them to rate the brand capability, they were 30% more likely to say they trusted a brand.
- But if a respondent thought the brand trust question was asking them to rate the brand character, they were 88% more likely to say they distrusted a brand.
- One-third of distrust was based on distrusting brands in general, and not the brand the respondent was rating.
- Consumers regularly buy from brands they say they don’t trust.
- Unprompted trusted brands are the most salient, not the most trusted overall.
Why it matters
Brand trust has become a controversial measure, with many of the world’s leading brands scoring low on trust. The problem lies with measurement, and not with the importance of trust as a business concept, which remains central.
Leadership brands in a brand trust model developed by Fifth Dimension achieved a 50% increase in market share and double the levels of advocacy of brands that were nominated as being “trusted” in a generic brand trust study.
Read more in this ESOMAR paper: Don’t trust your brand trust score: Why many brand trust measures are fundamentally flawed and what you should measure instead
