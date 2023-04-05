Your selections:
How APAC brands can harness the power of personalisation | WARC | The Feed
05 April 2023
Personalisation Customer experience Asia (general region)
Today’s customer expects a seamless, frictionless CX – and brands can achieve that if they personalise digital interactions and assets.
Why it matters
Brands can better leverage their marketing spend when they harness data to offer personalised experiences to customers. This leads to greater customer loyalty and engagement, as well as higher spend and conversion.
Takeaways
