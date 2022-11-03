How and when EVs will be a mass market phenomenon in India | WARC | The Feed

Eco, hybrid, electric cars India

India is witnessing an increase in EV adoption and while category penetration is still slow, Dentsu’s Vishal Nicholas explains how to get the country accelerating towards green mobility.

Why it matters

To encourage EV adoption, brands must understand consumer psychology and their needs: in India’s mainstream market, changes should be incremental instead of radical, making EVs look more like conventional fuel-powered vehicles.

Takeaways