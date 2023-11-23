How an NBA team set itself up as a standalone ad business | WARC | The Feed
How an NBA team set itself up as a standalone ad business
The Utah Jazz play in the NBA but are now going it alone on TV and online as the franchise aims to build an ad business that can ensure its sustainability in the face of seismic changes to the sporting model, with many of the lessons universal.
Why new sport broadcast formats matter
The US is the largest sport market but it is undergoing significant disruption: the viewing format and experience is evolving as tech giants like Apple move into the space or as leagues and clubs explore new markets. In Europe, many major football clubs have in-house production capabilities and paid channels – some are even producing advertising – but the opportunity to branch out and own a significant chunk of the customer relationship into match day is rarer. The opportunities beyond the broadcast, however, are expanding fast.
All that Jazz
The team is the subject of a report in Bloomberg Businessweek exploring how the company set itself up to continue broadcasting games to fans of the franchise, whether on TV or online, at a time when Regional Sport Networks (RSNs) on cable, traditionally a steady stream of revenue for teams, are struggling to survive.
How it works
The strategy has two prongs:
- KJZZ: a local TV station first acquired in 1993 aimed at beaming to as many households as possible on a free-to-air basis.
- Jazz+: a paid streaming service that carries both NBA games not on national broadcast channels and new content formats featuring players and technical staff.
To power this, the franchise already employs a 35-strong in-house broadcast crew, which is different from most other teams and leagues in the US.
Utah’s relative isolation and small population meant that it sensed vulnerability in the cable market early and was able to protect itself by making some smart job hires.
Working on a long-term horizon
Jazz owner Ryan Smith cut his teeth founding the survey company Qualtrics and joins a new set of NBA owners with tech backgrounds. The adoption of a scale first, monetise later strategy is clearly present.
- Currently, the team expects to bring in just 50%-70% of the revenues it had made from AT&T Sports Net (its previous RSN), but with a loyal fanbase, the three-year road plan to get back up to speed is to become a small but mighty advertising firm.
- KJZZ’s reach constitutes a 220% boost to its previous reach under an RSN. The team hopes that as word proliferates more people will put up antennas, allowing higher reach to translate into higher ad rates.
- Jazz+ anticipates a targeted ad capability, building on a unique practice of the franchise keeping all its ad inventory and revenue back when it had an RSN deal.
While the project remains experimental, other teams and leagues are watching. Engagement statistics are good, with more than 65% of subscribers logging in for games, according to the Jazz.
Sourced from Bloomberg, WARC
