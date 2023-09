Artificial Intelligence (AI) Asia (general region) Strategy

AI will be transformative for marketing agencies and in-house teams by improving consumer engagement and reducing programmatic costs, and APAC is in a good position to lead the AI revolution because of the rapid pace of adoption.

Why AI in marketing matters

AI is transforming marketing and, to stay ahead of the changes, the industry should foster an AI-friendly culture, upskill to accelerate its implementation, build it into the product development roadmap, and invest in processing power and capacity.