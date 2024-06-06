How AI-powered avatars can redefine customer and brand engagement | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
How AI-powered avatars can redefine customer and brand engagement
06 June 2024
Generative AI Customer experience Strategy

As virtual elements, avatars can maintain consistency in brand interaction and give real-time responses to enhance customer engagement, thus driving customer engagement for brands by offering the flexibility and freedom to navigate the complexities of social media platforms.

Why avatars matter

The integration of AI into avatars has expanded their capabilities and given brands an opportunity to redefine customer and brand engagement by using them as interactive touchpoints or to evolve a brand persona.

Takeaways
  • Autonomous avatars provide brands with the ability to shape and adapt their identities in the ever-changing digital landscape.
  • Avatars can curate bespoke experiences to resonate...

