How AI is making Mondelēz snacks taste better | WARC | The Feed

How AI is making Mondelēz snacks taste better
13 February 2024
NPD Artificial Intelligence (AI) Food industry (general)

AI modelling based on supertasters’ experience of different global products helped Mondelēz not only improve the formulation of an existing product but also come up with three new flavours.

Why AI modelling matters

The failure rate for new products is high, so anything that can improve brands’ success rate is to be welcomed. But it’s not just that AI is promising in this regard, it’s that it does so at greater speed, across multiple markets at marginal extra cost, and can apply non-category learnings as well.

Takeaways
  • AI predictions of a new product preference closely matched those of human...

