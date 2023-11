Artificial Intelligence (AI) Search marketing Strategy

Search engine marketing is proving to be an area where the ability of artificial intelligence to power thousands of optimizations per day is increasing effectiveness across multiple metrics.

Why using AI in paid search matters

For all its impact, paid search engine marketing (SEM) has not lived up to its full potential because of the human inability to process an almost infinite amount of data. AI-enabled search optimizations, which exponentially expand what we alone can do, have the ability to increase click-through rates, decrease traffic acquisition costs, and lead to more time spent on site, among other positives.

Takeaways