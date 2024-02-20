How AI finds its next phase of growth | WARC | The Feed
How AI finds its next phase of growth
The transition of GPT3 to GPT4 was one of more data and more power – effectively a bigger, faster model meant a more capable AI – but the next phase of growth will need to come from elsewhere, says a Google executive.
Why the next phase matters
Currently, the generative AI systems at play are powerful chatbots. What comes next will likely be in the form of agent-like technologies. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis refers to it as “tool use” AIs, which don’t just spit out text or images, but are able to engage with the world beyond the chatbot portal.
“Once we get agent-like systems working, AI will feel very different to current systems, which are basically passive Q&A systems, because they’ll suddenly become active learners,” Hassabis predicts. They will be more useful, capable of doing tasks, “but we will have to be a lot more careful”.
What’s going on
In an interview with WIRED magazine, Hassabis speaks about the state of artificial intelligence, referring to a time when DeepMind was the upstart powering Google’s AI efforts long before OpenAI had entered the mainstream. “At Google Research and Brain and DeepMind, we've invented the majority of machine learning techniques we're all using today, over the last 10 years of pioneering work,” he explains.
What the DeepMind CEO says
- Where AI goes next: “[T]o get to AGI [Artificial General Intelligence], you’re going to need probably several more innovations as well as the maximum scale”, he says, “you’re not going to get new capabilities like planning or tool use or agent-like behavior just by scaling existing techniques.”
- A question of safety: “I've always advocated for hardened simulation sandboxes to test agents in before we put them out on the web. There are many other proposals, but I think the industry should start really thinking about the advent of those systems.”
- On regulation: “These current systems, I don't think they are really powerful enough yet to do anything materially sort of worrying. But it's good to build that muscle up now on all sides, the government side, the industry side, and academia.”
In context
Hassabis’ comments echo some of the broad product development around some of Google’s new AI tools, not just its most recent Gemini chatbot but advertiser-focused technologies which help people develop search advertising campaigns.
Datasets are also emerging as big business. Recent Thompson Reuters financial results indicate that providing training data is a profitable – if risky – avenue for information companies.
More broadly, AI is shifting the competitive intensity of business areas like new product development, as current systems help to democratise the once costly capabilities of the very biggest multinationals. The questions opened up by agent AIs, however, are much more profound than those of clever chatbots.
Sourced from WIRED, WARC
