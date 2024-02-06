How AI changes the competitive intensity in NPD | WARC | The Feed
How AI changes the competitive intensity in NPD
Artificial intelligence is speeding up the new product development process, helping brands understand trends, work up products and analyse feedback.
Big brands are lapping the tech up, according to a new piece in The Grocer, with examples of AI-developed products now in market from Unilever’s Lynx (Axe outside the UK), Comfort fabric conditioners, Coca-Cola, and Carlsberg.
Why AI for NPD matters
Half the time, new product development (NPD) simply doesn’t work. It requires a leap of faith – something that most companies, and especially their investors, would like to see ironed out of the process – especially when around half of launches end in failure.
But the questions that surround AI’s use in product development are perhaps more interesting:
- Competition: Unless an advantage is found in the AI tool itself – which would have to be proprietary – does this new technology offer differentiation or will it raise standards across the board, forcing brands to create advantage elsewhere?
- Distinctiveness: Already, AI-powered or AI-enhanced products and services are becoming hackneyed to the point of begging a constant question: are they really distinctive? At an advertising and promotional level, mentions of AI are starting to lose their futuristic lustre.
- Intensity: Arguably, AI-enhanced techniques and technologies democratise the tools once available only to the titans of their industries. A recent PwC survey of chief executives noted this conundrum: while AI offered the CEOs new avenues for value creation, a significant majority also acknowledged that competitive intensity will grow too.
A note on AI (and whales)
Though the technology described can seem like magic, it is effectively a pattern recognition machine that can find clusters and relationships in any dataset, including whale sounds; researchers are attempting to decipher these sounds using AI.
These techniques aren’t necessarily as new and magical-seeming as the generative capabilities of ChatGPT or Midjourney, but the technology is incredibly powerful when parsing vast quantities of unstructured data.
Four key problems solved
No one company yet has the answer; instead, a wave of new players are emerging, according to The Grocer, based around solving important barriers in a human-run process:
- Getting around the highest paid person’s opinion. Cambri is a consumer insights platform to ensure brands are “setting off on the right foot” by bringing in market insights at the idea stage and knowing when there is a need and a desire to progress.
- Finding patterns. Insight platforms like Black Swan deploy pattern recognition technology for images and language but at scale on the internet. It has helped brands not only to identify trends but to measure their velocity.
- Better taste testing. These same pattern recognition techniques are also improving taste testing by removing the “messiness of language”, meaning that testers can describe a flavour in any language.
- Moving fast. Kraft Heinz is working with an AI company called Tastewise, which scrapes the internet for restaurant reviews, food-focused social conversations, and recipes to identify trends in tastes.
Newer developments in generative AI are helping at the level of the product developer, with companies like Tastewise including a chatbot (TasteGPT – what else?) to help practitioners answer questions in natural language. But the real leaps appear to be coming from the backend processes.
Sourced from The Grocer, WARC, The Guardian
