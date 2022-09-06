Home The Feed
How Adyen delivers e-wallet insights for APAC marketers
06 September 2022
Money & finance Personalisation Using customer data

What makes payments data different from other types of data that marketers have at their disposal? WARC speaks to Adyen’s Priyanka Gargav about how the payments revolution in Southeast Asia is transforming the way brands approach marketing strategy.

Context 

Six out of ten people in Southeast Asia are either unbanked or underbanked. The launch of e-wallets allows them to be part of the new digital economy that is taking over the region. The use cases vary per country, but the change is undeniable. It is expected that the usage of these will grow three-fold in the next five years in Southeast Asia.

Key insights 

  • E-wallets are the front-end interaction with the customer; for marketing, each cashless payment can be an insight.
  • When customers provide data, they expect brands to remember who they are and give the right personalised experience.
  • The payments revolutions will change how marketers think about loyalty and they must now consistently interact with consumers.
