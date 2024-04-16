How advertising impacts a company's stock price | WARC | The Feed

Managing the marketing function Advertising expenditure & forecasts Strategy

Advertising generally has a positive impact on the value of a company and stock returns, by strengthening brand equity and brand quality, finds an analysis of research that spans several years.

While researchers concluded that successful marketing initiatives are recognised and rewarded by the investor community, they also suggested that there is room for marketing investments to drive even more value.

Context

More than 250 scientific articles on the topic of marketing and company value have appeared in leading journals since 2005. This study condenses these but it only examines publicly listed companies. One of the aims is to...