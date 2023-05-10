How advertising helped LVMH become a leader in luxury | WARC | The Feed

Luxury brands Pricing strategy Strategy

LVMH’s growth over the past couple of decades has been driven in large part by acquisition, but consistent investment in marketing its brands has also played an important role

Why it matters

Advertising matters to the pricing power of Europe’s largest company by market cap, and not only to its ability to sell products at a consistent margin but also to the investors who have seen the company’s stock price grow by around 30x in 10 years.

Takeaways