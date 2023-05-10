Your selections:
How advertising helped LVMH become a leader in luxury | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
10 May 2023
How advertising helped LVMH become a leader in luxury
Luxury brands Pricing strategy Strategy
LVMH’s growth over the past couple of decades has been driven in large part by acquisition, but consistent investment in marketing its brands has also played an important role
Why it matters
Advertising matters to the pricing power of Europe’s largest company by market cap, and not only to its ability to sell products at a consistent margin but also to the investors who have seen the company’s stock price grow by around 30x in 10 years.
Takeaways
Email this content