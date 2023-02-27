How a throwaway comparison led to major change at Domino’s | WARC | The Feed

Tech-driven innovation E-commerce & mobile retail Restaurants & takeaways

When a regular piece of qualitative research for Domino’s in Australia heard the brand likened to a “weird uncle”, it was time to take action to ensure continued success.

Why it matters

Longitudinal research helps brands track consumer perceptions over time, which is important if they are not to become complacent and rely on past successes, a danger for Domino’s as a first mover in the food e-commerce space. As the external environment changes, consumers’ views change, and brands need to respond accordingly.

What happened