How a new wave of Asian representation debunks harmful tropes | WARC | The Feed
26 October 2022
How a new wave of Asian representation debunks harmful tropes
Diversity & portrayal in advertising Asia (general region)
Crowd DNA’s Caranissa Djatmiko, Ariel Malik and Catherine Rozario explore the longstanding problems with how brands represent Asians, and how to strive towards multicultural marketing in the region.
Why it matters
The way in which brands represent Asians is usually rife with tokenism and stereotypes. Instead, they need to appreciate the complexities and nuances of Southeast Asian cultures and learn from the new wave of youth-led Asian representation in order to resonate with local markets.
Takeaways
