Influencers, Creators, KOLs Toiletries & cosmetics (general) Managing research projects

Beauty brand Coty is using social video listening to develop and fine-tune concepts, ideas and products that are more focused on what consumers want at precisely the right moment.

The brand works in partnership with insights agency Social Wire to leverage the power of video content creators who are quicker to adopt and try new things, are passionate, and can foster authentic engagement.

Why it matters