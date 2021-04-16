Home The Feed
Hotel searches record year-on-year growth in March
16 April 2021
Global hotel bookings and online searches recorded year-on-year growth in March 2021, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization) Tourism Recovery Tracker.

Why it matters

