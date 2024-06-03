Hormel backs ‘one-two punch’ of advertising and innovation | WARC | The Feed

Hormel backs ‘one-two punch’ of advertising and innovation
Increased investment in advertising and innovation is helping Hormel Foods gain market share for its flagship brands, which include Planters, SPAM and Jennie-O.
Advertising investments were up 27% in the second quarter and up 9% for the first half, an earnings call revealed. “We’re seeing really strong performance in both volume and market share gains,” said Deanna Brady, EVP Retail.
“It’s really a one-two punch of not only reminding the consumers about the products, but when they get to the shelf that they’re seeing some innovation there as well,” she added.
Three things
- Advertising – refreshed advertising in many cases – based on brand positioning work that has been done.
- Innovation – having got consumers to the shelf, “they were also excited to try new flavors, new pack sizes, new shapes, forms, what have you”.
- A third driver of business performance has been a circa 5% increase in total points of distribution for flagship and rising brands.
Key quote
“It’s going to be a very thorough approach that we execute in the short term through promos, displays, turning on social media as well as long term through price pack architecture innovation, advertising and gaining distribution” – Deanna Brady, EVP Retail at Hormel Foods.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Hormel Foods]