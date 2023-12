Clothing, apparel Digital media planning & buying Experiential marketing

Fashion brand H&M is seeking to connect with the next generation of consumers and stay ahead of the competition as the web starts to evolve from a flat to an immersive architecture.

Why digital innovation matters

New tech is arriving faster than ever and placing increased demands on marketers. While it might feel impossible to address all options out there, those brands that can embrace new technologies and test them early are far better placed for success when mass adoption comes.

Takeaways