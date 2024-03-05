Home The Feed
Hilton’s counterintuitive path to a TikTok triumph | WARC | The Feed

Hilton’s counterintuitive path to a TikTok triumph
05 March 2024
Hilton, the hotel brand, found success in a counterintuitive way, by running a ten-minute ad on short-form video-sharing platform TikTok. 

Why disruptive thinking matters

Breaking through on social media platforms like TikTok requires a thoughtful approach to both creative and media. Following best practices is one possible route to success; bucking against convention is another, but only when brands deliver content that is truly engaging and give users a powerful reason to pay attention.

Takeaways

Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer at Hilton, discussed this topic at Most Contagious New York 2024:

  • Hilton’s ten-minute ad used smart storytelling and several well-known...

