E-commerce & mobile retail India

Quick commerce is already becoming a habit among affluent consumers in India’s metro cities, but multiple players and low customer loyalty are limiting opportunities to scale up; Kantar’s Soumi Mukherjee and Arnab Dutta explore the options.

Why it matters

As it will be difficult to scale up quick commerce beyond affluent consumers in the top Indian cities, marketers should design strategies to grow q-commerce as a metro phenomenon, where the speed and delight of the model will stand out.

Takeaways