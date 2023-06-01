Heineken Zaggs where others zig | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Heineken Zaggs where others zig
01 June 2023
Brand launches Energy drinks Africa (general region)

Heineken tapped into its own product expertise, along with culturally led insights, to develop a new category of energy drink for the African market.

Why it matters

The energy drinks market is a crowded one and it is increasingly difficult to stand out if a brand is simply relying on product benefits. Building a distinct brand proposition is the key to success and longevity.

Takeaways

