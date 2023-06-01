Heineken Zaggs where others zig | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
01 June 2023
Heineken Zaggs where others zig
Brand launches Energy drinks Africa (general region)
Heineken tapped into its own product expertise, along with culturally led insights, to develop a new category of energy drink for the African market.
Why it matters
The energy drinks market is a crowded one and it is increasingly difficult to stand out if a brand is simply relying on product benefits. Building a distinct brand proposition is the key to success and longevity.
Takeaways
