Your selections:
Heineken will increase marketing spend to restore volume growth | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Heineken will increase marketing spend to restore volume growth
Beer & cider Advertising expenditure & forecasts Strategy
Beer volumes at Heineken fell during 2023 as consumers reacted to increased prices, but as the impact of that recedes the brewer intends to boost marketing investment and restore volume growth in 2024.
What happened
- The company said price increases were necessary because of higher commodity and energy costs. Across the full year, total beer volume was down 4.7% while net revenue was up 5.5%.
- The business reported a “moderate sequential improvement quarter-by-quarter” in volumes as inflationary pressures mitigated and its pricing tapered.
- Two markets in particular were hard hit: in H1, Nigeria and Vietnam accounted for almost half of beer volume decline; in Q4 they accounted for around 95% of the decline.
- The premium beer portfolio performed better overall, reporting volume growth in Q4 if Nigeria and Vietnam are removed from the equation.
Market share gains
- Despite volume declines, a key point for CEO Dolf van den Brink has been that trends were improving from Q2 and that “we have held or gained share in more than half of our markets”.
- That outcome has been achieved by continued investment in brands to support the higher prices. “We slightly grew our marketing and selling budget in Europe,” he told an earnings call, “and there was a big step up in marketing and selling in the Americas region.”
What next?
- “We are planning a relative large step up [in marketing and selling] not just in absolute terms, but also as a percentage of revenue, as our no. 1 priority is to continue to improve our growth momentum this year and beyond,” said van den Brink.
- Expect to see some of that spending directed towards a summer of blue-chip sporting events (the Paris Olympics, the UEFA Euros, and T20 Cricket World Cup).
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Email this content