Heineken has developed what it says is a unique approach to achieving relevance, involving “radical collaboration [and] radical localisation” around the idea of what socialising now means.

Why it matters

The past few years have been difficult ones for alcohol brands, as people’s lives have increasingly moved online and as the nature of socialising has changed. Beer brands are going to have to reimagine some of the long-established tropes of category advertising as social life develops in new and sometimes unexpected ways.