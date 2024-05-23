Heineken embraces streaming platforms | WARC | The Feed
Heineken embraces streaming platforms
Heineken is refining its media approach as audiences migrate away from linear TV and as new advertising opportunities appear across multiple streaming channels.
What it means
“We need to be going to one video strategy,” Daniel Glynn, programmatic lead at Heineken, told an Advertising Week Europe session. “We need to make sure that we’re planning for outcomes and audiences as opposed to channel-specific first.”
At cider brand Inch’s, for example, TV and BVOD may have been at the core of a campaign, but as the brand’s biggest market is 18-34-year-olds “we need to make sure that we're tapping into those environments outside of TV because we know that TV over indexes for an older audience.”
Takeaways
- As first-party data becomes increasingly important, that will require more value exchange with consumers, eg free pint offers and engagement via games and competitions. “They work really well for us and help us better understand our audiences as well,” said Glynn.
- Different brands may be aimed at similar demographics, but they will have different data strategies to avoid any cannibalisation of activity, eg Cruzcampo will be focused on spontaneity, Moretti on dining.
- Smaller brands may not have the budget for an ongoing TV presence but “still want to play on the big screen spaces”, Glynn noted. “Being able to tap into that for the relevancy perspective, not necessarily for the mass reach perspective, is going to be key for us, because we really want to start driving impact across those brands who haven’t necessarily had that footprint before.”
- Measurement will be crucial. A campaign launching Cruzcampo in the UK revealed how programmatic advertising based on intent drove an uplift in brand metrics (a 48% increase in positive sentiment) as well as short-term sales. “We are taking that into a lot of our planning going forward,” Glynn said.
Key quote
“We are looking at the incrementality between linear TV, BVOD, and CTV because we need to understand how those channels work in tandem. And we need to understand how those touchpoints deliver the business results that we need to see as well” – Daniel Glynn, Programmatic Lead, Heineken.
BEC
