Healthcare is becoming an e-commerce growth engine | WARC | The Feed

Healthcare is becoming an e-commerce growth engine
Sales among top healthcare categories, such as vitamins and OTC remedies, diet, and oral care, have risen more than 20% year-over-year over the past three years, according to a new WARC Digital Commerce report.
Background
Category Insights: Healthcare products is based on WARC analysis of Amazon sales data from Perpetua and notes that, globally, pharma and healthcare ad spend is the third fastest-growing product segment behind only financial services and technology & electronics. US advertising spend on pharma and healthcare is forecast to reach $34.6bn in 2024.
Further, healthcare is a traditional TV-centric spender, but digital formats now attract over half of that segment’s advertising allocations.
Why healthcare ad spend matters
Gregory Grudzinski, report editor, WARC Digital Commerce, explains that nearly 240 million people in the US currently use OTC medicines and this, coupled with an aging population, a soft economy, and rising healthcare costs, bodes well for the future of the category.
“Spending on healthcare is often an area consumers don’t cut back on and the expected rise in consumer spend has turned the category into a highly competitive area for advertisers,” he adds.
Key insights
- Vitamins, minerals and supplements are a $40bn sub-category which has shown significant year-on-year growth on Amazon. Sales are up by 38%, with vitamins (+6.81%) and herbal supplements (+6.34%) leading the charge.
- Amazon, Walmart and Costco are among the retail companies building partnerships with health insurers and medical service providers to capture a larger share of the healthcare consumer’s dollar online and off. Amazon and Walmart have both seen over 35% growth in the category since Q2 2020.
- Consumers view health and wellbeing products as essential. While two-thirds (66%) report experiencing financial struggles, 80% expect to increase or maintain their spend on health and wellness products and services.
- Millennials are prioritizing their health and wellness more than any other generation. They are, however, dissatisfied with the range of products currently available on the market.
- Approximately 60% of Black consumers in the US are prioritizing their wellness more. At the same time, they are three times more likely to be dissatisfied with skincare products, compared to non-Black consumers.
- The US population aged 65 and over, a key audience for healthcare products, grew nearly five times faster than the total population in recent years. This is likely to be an important driver of category growth for years to come.
