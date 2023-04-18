Healthcare brands underuse influencers | WARC | The Feed
Healthcare brands underuse influencers
Global healthcare brands, including companies specializing in medical products such as eyewear, medtech, and medication, have the potential to gain 18 times their current reach by collaborating with an influencer, a new report claims.
That’s according to the 2023 State of Influencer Marketing Report*, from customer engagement platform Emplifi. It finds that collaborating with influencers can significantly boost the effectiveness of healthcare brand campaigns, as influencers achieve approximately five times more audience engagement (likes, comments, shares, etc.) on their average posts compared to those of healthcare brands.
Why it matters
While beauty brands have long understood the power of influencers, other categories could do more to exploit opportunities via this channel. For example, accommodation brands have the potential to expand their social media reach by up to 18 times and achieve 4.2 times more audience engagement compared to their current performance.
Findings
- 90% of influencers are active on Instagram and 66% on TikTok, but only 4% of the influencers look to Twitter or Pinterest as a platform for potential brand partnerships.
- 7% of influencer content is sponsored, peaking in the months leading up to the winter holidays.
- The larger the influencer, the less frequently they share sponsored content on Instagram. On average XS influencers (10,000 followers or less) post 67% more sponsored content than XL influencers (1 million followers or more) and L influencers (100,000 - 1 million followers) on Instagram.
- XL and L influencers lean heavily into short-form video content on Instagram, sharing 27% more video content on average than S and XS influencers.
Key quote
“Influencer marketing gives brands a cost-effective path to reach and engage new audiences. And with the explosion of TikTok’s popularity, there are still untapped opportunities to connect with all-new customer segments on a platform that is delivering measurable ROI for influencer marketing campaigns” – Zarnaz Arlia, CMO at Emplifi.
*Emplifi surveyed 165 influencers for its “2023 State of Influencer Marketing Report”, ranging from mega-influencers to brand ambassadors about their social media habits, brand partnership preferences, and overall influencer experience.
Sourced from Emplifi
