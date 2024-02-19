Health of creativity: BBDO Worldwide leads in converting creative ideas to effectiveness | WARC | The Feed
Health of creativity: BBDO Worldwide leads in converting creative ideas to effectiveness
Analysis of award-winning creative ideas tracked by the WARC Rankings between 2015 and 2022 has found that BBDO Worldwide has the highest number of campaigns awarded for both creativity and effectiveness.
WARC Creative members can read the full report here. An infographic breaking down the conclusions of the research is available to all here.
Why the health of creativity matters
Although creativity is a strong driver of effectiveness, many brands and their agencies are not linking their creativity and effectiveness efforts, the research shows. A total of 20% of all creatively awarded ideas between 2015 and 2022 were also awarded for effectiveness, rising to 42% if the idea was highly awarded.
When broken down by agency network, BBDO Worldwide has the highest volume of ideas awarded in both disciplines, with 87 out of 353 ideas, but at a conversion rate of 25%. This is lower than Dentsu International, which converted 37% of its 113 creative ideas to effectiveness over the same time period.
Key insights
- A fifth (20%) of creatively awarded ideas between 2015 and 2022 were subsequently awarded for effectiveness. When ideas are highly awarded for creativity, the conversion to effectiveness awards rises from 20% to 42%.
- BBDO Worldwide has the highest volume of work awarded for both creativity and effectiveness, but Dentsu International has the best conversion rate.
- Burger King is the most awarded brand, but Coca-Cola has the highest conversion rate, with almost a third of its creatively awarded ideas also awarded for effectiveness.
