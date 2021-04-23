Personalisation Data management TV channels, services, programmes

Streaming services cannot rely on content alone to attract and retain customers but must focus on broader elements of the customer experience, like personalization and product design, to succeed.

This view was outlined by Natasha Hritzuk, vp/consumer insights, HBOMax, at WarnerMedia – a unit of communications giant AT&T – during the 2021 CIMM Summit.

Why it matters