Half of multinationals struggle with DEI targets in content production | WARC | The Feed

Half of multinationals struggle with DEI targets in content production
Nearly half of major multinationals (49%) are struggling to measure Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts in the content production space and the same number find it hard to set consistent targets across markets and suppliers, according to new research* from the WFA.
Why DEI measurement matters
While the ads that the public see are changing to reflect the communities around them, there remains a lot of work to do behind the camera if brands and agencies are to become truly diverse. Measurement, targets and identifying diverse suppliers are key barriers to implementing DEI initiatives in all areas of content production.
Takeaways
- Globally, 24% of brands always measure progress in relation to supplier diversity in production. A further 9% do so “very frequently” and 21% do so “occasionally”’.
- This relative lack of maturity is underscored by the fact that only one in three brands has been proactively incorporating DEI into their advertising production for the past one to five years, while almost a quarter have only started to consider it this year.
- More than four in ten are struggling to identify diverse suppliers, with 22% saying that while driving DEI initiatives in the US is more straightforward, the rest of the world is a challenge.
- Just 12% of respondents say they always align on DEI goals and KPIs in production, with 24% saying they do so “very frequently” and a further 41% doing so “occasionally”.
- Only 6% say they are always aware of how their production partners recruit, support and develop diverse talent; 18% do so “very frequently” and 24% do so “occasionally”’.
What brands can do about DEI
The WFA has produced a guide to embedding DEI in the content production process. Unlocking Creativity: The Impact of DEI in Content Production outlines key processes that brands can rely on as they work towards improving their DEI performance and track outcomes. The playbook also offers a collection of learnings and best practice from leading brands in this space.
*Results are based on responses from 32 different companies with a total cumulative marketing and media spend of USD $81bn last year. Seventy percent of respondents had global roles.
Sourced from WFA
