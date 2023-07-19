Half of marketing managers fear AI impact on their role | WARC | The Feed
Half of marketing managers fear AI impact on their role
UK marketing managers, already concerned about being excluded from decision-making, are also worried about the impact of AI on their jobs, according to new research* from CRM platform HubSpot.
Key findings
- More than half of the managers surveyed from marketing (53%), sales (55%), and customer experience (57%) report being sidelined during strategic discussions, yet are still expected to execute plans.
- Over three-quarters of managers across marketing (80%), sales (79%), and customer experience (82%) have used AI in their roles in the past year.
- The majority of managers (88% in marketing, 87% in sales, 92% in customer experience) endorse its effectiveness, and its usage is projected to increase.
- While 59% of marketing managers feel the push from leadership for AI-enabled efficiency, half of them worry about AI potentially making parts of their roles obsolete.
- In customer experience, while 92% appreciate AI’s efficiency, concerns around accuracy (56%) and potential redundancy (53%) persist.
- More than half of managers in marketing (54%), sales (53%), and customer experience (61%) are seriously considering changing roles in pursuit of superior technology tools and training.
Why it matters
The findings indicate significant levels of disillusionment and uncertainty in the engine room of UK marketing that brands and businesses will need to address. Greater inclusivity and transparency is a starting point.
*Behind the scenes: A Marketing, Sale and Customer Success Pulse Check is based on responses from more than 900 cross-industry marketing, sales and customer service managers who were surveyed in June 2023.
Sourced from HubSpot
