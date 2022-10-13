Home The Feed
13 October 2022
Half of APAC marketers are preparing for the advancement of Web3
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Metaverse Asia (general region)

Many marketing professionals in APAC are taking steps to prepare for the advancement of Web3 technologies – as highlighted in a new report from WARC and MMA Global. 

Why it matters

Web3 technologies open up exciting new opportunities for brands to expand their offerings, reach new audiences, and drive brand awareness and consideration in innovative ways.

Takeaways

  • Fifty percent of APAC marketers are preparing for the advancement of Web3. A similar proportion (57%) think the metaverse will significantly impact digital marketing in the next five years. 

  • Approximately one-fifth (19%) of marketers say they are currently using AI and machine learning to drive improvements in marketing. However, nearly half (46%) expect AI to be the most significant technology for marketing in two years.

  • Just over a tenth (11%) of respondents are using AR/VR to drive improvements in marketing, but 41% expect it to significantly impact marketing in two years.

  • Only 7% use blockchain technology to drive improvements in marketing, but more than three times that number (23%) expect it to be a significant technology in the next two years. 

Go deeper 

State of the Industry 2022: The State of Modern Marketing in APAC is based on a survey of over 700 marketing professionals in Asia Pacific (APAC) and analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here.