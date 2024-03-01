Haleon boosts A&P spend | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Haleon boosts A&P spend
Advertising expenditure & forecasts Strategy
Healthcare business Haleon, whose brands include Sensodyne toothpaste and Tums antacid, increased its advertising & promotional (A&P) spending in 2023 and plans to boost it further in 2024.
What’s happening
- A&P investment across the business was up 3% in 2023 to reach 17.9% of sales.
- CFO Tobias Hestler told an earnings call that £100m of productivity savings would be invested back into the business in 2024.
- He identified three buckets for that investment: systems tools processes; R&D clinical trials; and “investing in A&P because we want to grow A&P more than we did in 2023”.
Where’s the money going
- CEO Brian McNamara declined to be drawn on a possible increase in the advertising to sales ratio.
- “I’m not going to put a number on what I think the right level is, because we do want to be active in the way we manage that and in the way we drive growth and we drive returns of our A&P,” he said.
- For example, it reduced A&P spending in the respiratory sector in the US “because we feel like the returns weren’t there in that level of market”.
- India is likely to see increased investment in 2024 as Haleon continues to restructure its distribution there, and not just in its own sales force “but also in terms of A&P and launching further brands in the market”.
Key quote
“We are absolutely committed to investing in our brands and we believe investing in A&P is important” – Brian McNamara, CEO at Haleon.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Haleon]
