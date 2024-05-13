Hainan plans could reshape China’s luxury market | WARC | The Feed
Hainan plans could reshape China’s luxury market
The island of Hainan, which already boasts low income tax rates and import duties as well as visa-free access for citizens of many countries, is set to become the world’s largest duty-free shopping zone.
What’s happening
- The Financial Times reports that China intends to establish a single duty-free zone with a separate customs system in the island province as early as next year.
- In doing so, it is hoping to boost domestic consumption by further encouraging shoppers to buy luxury goods at home rather than overseas.
- DFS, the LVMH-owned travel retailer, is building a “seven-star luxury retail and entertainment destination” in Sanya, expected to be ready in 2026.
Why Hainan matters
“It’s a huge market,” Charlie Chen, head of Asian research at China Renaissance, told the FT; the provincial government has set a target of annual duty-free sales of Rmb300bn ($42bn).
Chen also suggested that the island can be a “beneficiary of the consumption downgrade” – Chinese shoppers choosing shorter domestic trips instead of overseas ones, and buying the less high-end products available in duty-free outlets (brands tend to sell their latest and most expensive items in flagship duty-paid stores in mainland China and Europe).
Key quote
“We believe that Hainan is well-poised to become one of the fastest-growing luxury markets in the world, maximising both domestic and international consumption” – Benjamin Vuchot, Chairman and CEO at DFS.
Sourced from Financial Times, TR Business
