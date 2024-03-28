GWI research shows broadcast TV’s surprising staying power | WARC | The Feed
GWI research shows broadcast TV’s surprising staying power
Despite some declines in TV viewing, research firm GWI’s Global Media Landscape report shows that TV remains the most viewed channel per day globally, even as online TV and streaming rise.
Why broadcast TV matters
Too much focus on TV’s decline can obscure the bigger picture that it remains a powerfully effective tool (perhaps even more effective now that we live in a low-trust age globally, according to Peter Field) and one that people enjoy and continue to use a lot.
The trouble is that the perception of TV’s demise is having real-world effects. Not only are advertisers spending less, but financiers are adapting their terms in line with what they increasingly believe to be a risky exposure, as in the case of Paramount Global.
What’s going on
As GWI’s research (see chart) shows, the rapid growth of streaming relative to TV may be normalising as big-screen viewing reaches an equilibrium.
- What’s more, it remains a critical channel for introducing people to new brands: 31% of global respondents report discovering new brands on TV versus 17% who do so from pre-roll ads on streaming platforms.
- Perhaps the greater trouble is at the level of the overhead. The kind of content, namely news, that makes traditional TV channels useful public services simply does not exist on most streaming platforms. In part, this is down to shifting consumption patterns as well as the relentless flow of bad news.
- A vital lesson is that crossover in media remains high and that channels are not a zero sum game.
Key quote
“Live TV is still a core form of entertainment for consumers,” says Chris Beer, trends analyst at GWI. “But as with any form of consumption, appetite is always subject to change. Although TV still dominates, our data shows that at the end of 2023, 13% of UK Gen Zs don’t watch broadcast TV on a typical day.”
Sourced from GWI, WARC, Variety
