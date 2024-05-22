Your selections:
Gucci looks to high-end customers | WARC | The Feed
Gucci looks to high-end customers
High-net-worth consumers Luxury retail Strategy
Gucci, the Kering-owned luxury brand, is no longer “running after demand” and anticipates becoming less dependent on aspirational consumers while focusing more on high-end customers.
“You see that the brands that are performing better are the ones whose share of business relies more on those top customers,” Kering’s deputy CEO, Francesca Bellettini, told the Financial Times Business of Luxury summit.
Context
- Two years ago, Gucci was posting record revenues of €10.5bn. Since then things have gone backwards, culminating in an 18% decline in revenue in Q1 2024, with much of that impact coming from Asia-Pacific. Since Gucci accounts for over half of the sales and profits of parent company Kering, it’s imperative to reverse this decline.
- Bellettini explained that during a period of rapid growth the brand had been more focused on trying to chase demand but added that now “we are not in a market environment that pulls you, and it gives to you the opportunity to really look at things”.
What’s happening
- “We can grow the upper part of the pyramid more,” she believes, and the way to do that is “to focus again on innovation, to focus on service, to focus on the quality of the products, on the quality of our retail.”
- Pricing is an issue, but it’s not a quick-fix lever to raise the price of existing products. “I work on the brand, I work on the positioning, I work on the quality of my product and [then] I have a legitimacy to introduce more expensive products in my collection,” said Bellettini.
- The brand is “embarking on the journey of retailisation” as it takes greater control of its distribution. That development will also play into Gucci’s sustainability credentials as it seeks to better manage sell-through and reduce the amount of unsold stock.
- New ways of working are evolving following the first-ever appointment of a creative director from outside the company. By always recruiting internally, “you [can] build certain ways of working that are not necessarily the right ones for the future”, Bellettini acknowledged.
Sourced from Financial Times, Kering
[Image: Gucci]
