Growth challenges for Chinese brands going global | WARC | The Feed

Growth challenges for Chinese brands going global
Chinese companies seeking success globally face many barriers to overseas expansion but can gain a valuable foothold by localizing the product-market fit for target audiences, getting rid of flawed assumptions, and restarting with a beginner’s mindset.
Why globalisation matters
As the domestic market becomes more complicated, Chinese enterprises look outward not just for growth opportunities and marketing refinement, but to release excess production capacity. Chinese firms have built capabilities in manufacturing, services and technology which make them both a formidable friend and foe in the global value chain today.
Chinese companies can arm themselves with know-how from the West in branding fundamentals. At the same time, the global community is hungry to learn from the hyper-adoptive and adaptive culture that made China so competitive today.
What’s in the report
Key tension points that Chinese outbounders currently face and new ways of thinking to overcome them, including:
- The reputation challenge and stigma in the US
- Brand trust and credibility issues in general
- Over-reliance on pricing advantages
- A steep learning curve in Europe
- Leaning on product-led marketing
- Adapting the media mix and budget allocation
