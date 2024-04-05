Growing market share: here’s what we know | WARC | The Feed
Growing market share: here’s what we know
Whether you’re a leading brand, a challenger, or an upstart, market share growth is a critical objective of marketing – and WARC’s new report takes a look at some of the brands that have done it best.
‘What’s Working In Growing Market Share’ digs through WARC’s case study archives to showcase examples from household names including Proctor & Gamble and Uber Eats.
The importance of excess share of voice and attention
Increased advertising investment to build excess share of voice (ESOV) is strongly linked to market share growth, mental availability gains and a raft of other long-term success metrics for brands.
Long-standing research from the IPA and Nielsen indicates that an ‘average’ brand that increases its ‘share of voice’ by ten percentage points over and above its share of category sales typically enjoys an uptick of 0.5% in its total market share as a result.
By contrast, ceasing advertising spend (otherwise known as ‘going dark’) can cause double-digit value share declines over time.
What’s in the report
- Best-in-class case studies from Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Uber Eats, Lloyds Bank, Sipsmith, Centrum, Jif and Aldi.
- Why planning for attention – a proven driver of sales and market share – is essential to the next era of growth for brands.
- How a brand’s ‘share of search’ can be a leading indicator of market share.
- Why campaigns that offer ‘a promise to the customer’ drive market share movements of a higher magnitude than campaigns which do not offer a promise.
- How key theories of market share growth translate into e-commerce environments.
