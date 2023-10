Local communities Managing across markets Asia (general region)

Grab intentionally bets on more complexity to become a super local brand in Southeast Asia, but the tactic requires stamina and the willingness to take on difficult problems and solve them, even if this takes years.

Why being super local matters

Building a strong global brand requires having a hyperlocal approach. For Grab, that involves building brand love locally, starting with its own people; custom-fit offerings for each regional sub-brand; and assembling a marketing team that is more local than regional.