Governance and environmental trends affecting consumers’ thoughts and actions today | WARC | The Feed

Environmental & social issues Money & finance Social commerce

The second half of 2023 will show changes in trends from inflation to sustainability, altering consumers’ thoughts, attitudes and actions toward brands, says Mindshare’s Venkata Bhonagiri.

Why it matters

As changes in social and economic landscapes persist, consumers are increasingly mindful of how their purchase decisions impact the environment, their wallets and their data, so it is imperative brands keep key trends top of mind in 2023 to craft appropriate brand responses.

Takeaways