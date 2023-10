Data protection & privacy Using customer data Digital media planning & buying

Google’s already-delayed journey to third-party cookie deprecation took another twist recently with the creation of Topics API, the company’s latest attempt to assuage the concerns of marketers, consumers and regulators. A new WARC Exclusive examines the proposal from a brand perspective.

Leaving the FLoC behind

The now-defunct FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) API aimed to create cohorts of people based on interests. However, testing by ad tech firm Criteo showed it was still possible to use FLoC IDs for cross-site tracking of individuals by monitoring browsing patterns.

Topics API: A brief guide