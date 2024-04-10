Google AI: ‘grounded’ corporate models and WPP collaboration | WARC | The Feed
Google AI: ‘grounded’ corporate models and WPP collaboration
Google’s Cloud is the gateway to its services for most corporate clients – and its latest set of releases, announced this week, drips with AI features, so we boil down some of the most important elements.
Why Google’s cloud changes matter
Because of the massive computing demands of artificial intelligence – not to mention the technical complexity of creating AI models – cloud providers are the critical B2B portal to AI.
Despite AI’s offer of rapid text and image generation, its deployment remains risky, given the high likelihood of hallucination (which is tech-speak for making stuff up) or infringing copyright. These latest changes aim at remedying some of these concerns.
For Google, its stance toward AI is fundamental: whether perceiving opportunities (as in these announcements), in its extensive AI research, or with its changing thinking on how it makes a living.
You’re grounded!
Answers generated quickly are only useful if they’re quick and correct. According to new features announced this week, corporate customers will now be able to ‘ground’ responses from the Gemini chatbot to reliable sources of information (though in this case that reliable source is still just Google search results, so hardly beyond the capabilities of an intern with WiFi, or previous company data held in Google Drive).
The service through which clients can access this is called the Vertex AI agent builder. It’s a no-code system that aims to help companies move beyond chatbots that talk back and toward ‘agents’ that can act on the conversation, even interacting with the client’s back-end systems.
“We’re now bringing you grounding in Google Search, bringing the power of the world’s knowledge that Google Search offers through our grounding service to models. In addition, we also support the ability to ground against enterprise data sources,” Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO, told the audience at Google Cloud Next on Tuesday.
Thanks to the kind of extensive data trace that years of marketing campaigns leave on a business, it was a marketing example that Google gave to illustrate its point: generating new images and captions based on the assets contained in Drive.
Integrating the cloud with creativity
The other big announcement concerning the marketing and advertising worlds was the collaboration between Google Cloud and the holding group WPP – no stranger to talk of AI – that will “redefine marketing”, according to a press release.
Effectively, the partnership will see Google Cloud’s tools integrate with WPP’s proprietary marketing and advertising data:
“This will enable WPP’s clients to create brand- and product-specific content using gen AI, to gain deeper insights into their target audiences, to accurately predict and explain content effectiveness, and to optimise campaigns with ongoing adaptive processes.”
The nature of the cloud
Companies used to have big servers in their offices, or links to big physical data centres that ran their servers. Modern computing instead uses cloud computing, in which a major provider like Google, Amazon, or Microsoft runs a modular computing service for you, typically with clients enjoying the flexibility to turn their spending up or down depending on their need.
Sourced from Google, TechCrunch, FT, WPP, WARC
