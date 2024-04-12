Going up the funnel can boost performance | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Going up the funnel can boost performance
12 April 2024
Brand growth Long-term vs short-term effectiveness MMM & attribution

By using the right approach, upper-funnel strategies can help boost immediate results, according to a study by Meta. 

The research

The 2023 study was based on 32 experiments conducted by advertisers in Europe and analysed the short-term impact of expanding strategies across the funnel. The results showed: 

  • an average 25% of incremental upper-funnel investment to target broader audiences on top of a direct response approach resulted in reaching twice as many people compared to a direct-response-only strategy
  • this also generated an average increase of 31% in sales in the short-term, without inflating the overall cost per incremental purchase.
Why reaching...

