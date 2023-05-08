Your selections:
‘Going dark’ leads to decline in value market share | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
08 May 2023
‘Going dark’ leads to decline in value market share
Marketing budgets United States Theories & ideas of media planning
Consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands which stop mass-reach advertising typically witness a double-digital contraction in value market share after just one year of “going dark”.
The finding was revealed at a conference held by the Advertising Research Foundation in New York.
Why it matters
Email this content