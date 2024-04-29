Global brand ads give credibility to pro-Kremlin media | WARC | The Feed
Global brand ads give credibility to pro-Kremlin media
A group of European parliamentarians has warned 15 global brands that they should stop advertising on certain media in Serbia and Bulgaria.
In a letter, seen by Politico, the MEPs advise the brands to “rigorously review advertising policies to ensure that your expenditures do not, even unintentionally, fund outlets known for disseminating harmful disinformation”.
Why it matters
“Many media organisations that promote pro-Kremlin disinformation often use advertising bought by reputable companies to strengthen their credibility,” Bulgarian conservative MEP Andrey Kovatchev, one of the letter’s signatories, told Politico.
Brands shouldn’t ignore the possibility that their money is, unwittingly, funding such disinformation; they may need to take a more active interest in where ad tech is placing their advertising.
Takeaways
- Serbian stations such as TV Pink and TV Happy rely heavily on advertising revenue from international companies and these have claimed, for example, that Russia was “was forced” into conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
- The 15 companies addressed in the letter include Lidl, Ahold Delhaize, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, A1, Yettel, Ferrero, Heineken, Mars, Mondelēz, L’Oréal, GSK, Bosch, Samsung and Amazon.
- A spokesperson for GSK told Politico the company didn’t advertise in the Balkans, while Lidl said it has wound down advertising on the two Serbian stations above and stopped on one altogether in 2024.
Death and taxes
- European banks have also been questioned for paying some €800m in taxes to the Kremlin last year (roughly half of that from Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International); the Financial Times reports this is 4x more than before the invasion of Ukraine.
- Western banks require the personal authorisation of President Putin to sell their Russian operations but only seven of 45 have received that; meanwhile they can’t access cash earned in Russia but are earning profits from interest rates that have almost doubled since the war started and are paying tax on those higher profits.
Sourced from Politico, Financial Times
