Glenfiddich taps biogas for a carbon-neutral future | WARC | The Feed

Glenfiddich taps biogas for a carbon-neutral future
Glenfiddich taps biogas for a carbon-neutral future
Scotch whisky maker Glenfiddich is using low-emission biogas made from waste products from the distilling process to power a number of its delivery trucks.
Why it matters
Industries and individual companies are setting themselves carbon net zero targets. More and more brands will need to find ways to demonstrate their eco-credentials across the board, from manufacturing processes through logistics to post-sales.
Context
- The distillery reports that using biogas cuts CO2 emissions by over 95% compared to diesel and other fossil fuels, and reduces other harmful particulates and greenhouse gas emissions by up to 99%.
- Just three trucks are currently running on biogas but Glenfiddich believes the technology can be applied across not just its own 20-strong delivery fleet, but also across other whisky brands owned by parent company William Grant & Sons.
The big idea
“Closed loop” sustainability initiatives are a way for brands to tackle environmental issues and tap into the broader trend of thinking that includes the “circular economy”.
