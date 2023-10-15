Getting mobile marketing right during Diwali | WARC | The Feed
Getting mobile marketing right during Diwali
Mobile marketers need to understand app usage trends that are particular to Diwali week, when installs and user sessions increase sharply.
A new report, Diwali Decoded: India Festive Report 2023*, from measurement and analytics company Adjust and mobile intelligence platform data.ai, highlights the shifts that take place around this time.
Why mobile marketing matters
Mobile apps are rapidly becoming the preferred choice for Indian consumers – 46% utilise them for learning, 79% for exploration, and 78% for making purchases – and marketers investing in Diwali campaigns should ensure messaging and assets are festive-themed to capture the seasonal mood and engage users.
Takeaways
- Shopping app installs and sessions during Diwali week 2022 (Oct 22-26) were 47% and 14% higher than the yearly average.
- Additionally, food & drink app revenue events were 38% above the yearly average during Diwali week.
- Entertainment app installs experienced a significant surge during Diwali, with a 25% increase compared to the yearly average.
- Travel app installs and sessions spiked in the weeks before Diwali, with sessions one week before 16% above the 2022 average.
- Revenue events for fintech apps were below the yearly average four weeks before and during Diwali, but gradually increased in the two weeks after. Revenue events from Nov 6-12 were 35% higher than the 2022 average.
Key quote
“Holiday periods like Diwali can represent powerful times to reach and engage consumers on the device they always have with them: their phones. But it’s a highly competitive time, and brands need to know the lay of the land in order to benchmark and plan effectively for the Diwali 2023 holiday period” – Lexi Sydow, Corporate Marketing Director, data.ai.
* based on in-depth analysis of Adjust’s top 2,500+ apps and the total dataset of all apps tracked by Adjust
Sourced from Adjust
